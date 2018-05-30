FG dispatches experts to monitor innovation enterprise institutions

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu Abuja

The Federal Government has dispatched a team of experts to monitor licensed Innovation Enterprise Institutions, IEIs nationwide.

The monitoring being carried out through the Ministry of Education is with a view to ascertain their level of compliance with set standards for operations.

The team of experts including officials of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) are to visit 36 institutions in the current exercise, even as 50 of the institutions were monitored in 2016.

A statement by Mrs CP Ihuoma

Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry made available to Peoples Daily today, said “To this end, Teams of Experts have been dispatched to the various zones to carry out the exercise after a thorough briefing on the details to look out for in the course of the exercise.”

According to the statement,” Document made available by the Deputy Director IEIs and Coordinator of the Monitoring exercise, Mr. Daniel Ayegba said that the Federal Ministry of Education is vested with the responsibility of periodic monitoring of IEIs, collate and process the monitoring reports which forms part of the basis for policy formulation on the establishment and operation of IEIs initiative in 2017.”

According to the Coordinator, 135 of such institutions have been established, and have been awarding National Innovation Diploma (NID) in various programmes since 2010.

He said many of them are now expressing their desire to mount programmes for the award of Higher National Innovation Diploma (HNID), adding that the development further necessitates elaborate monitoring to determine the suitability of their request within the context of the guidelines for their establishment.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria licensed the Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIS) in 2007 to empower Nigerian youth in the acquisition skills for gainful employment.

The IEIS which are principally private sector owned, focuses on ICT, oil and gas, fashion design, hospitality and tourism, film, creative art, construction and engineering; paralegal, telecommunication, manufacturing, professional development teaching, banking, welding and fabrication, printing technology and maritime among others.