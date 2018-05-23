FG displays weapons, 11 exotic cars recovered from Dasuki

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, displayed before the federal high court, Abuja, arms and exotic cars recovered from the embattled former National Security Adviser NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki’s house.

All vehicles, arms and ammunition as well as money in local and foreign currencies belonging to NSA former boss were recovered in the house during the search operation.

The eleven exotic cars include one black CLK250 4matic Mecedez Benz, regards RBC 425 CG. Black Lexus LX570 regular Nassarawa GRU 557AA, One black Range Rover with regs now ABUJA BWR 226 GA., One ash Range Rover Vogue, with regards nos Sokoto SKF 123 KF, One black peugeot turbo Abuja Abj162HM, One black Ford Taurus with reg nos ABUJA RBC 583 EH.

Others are One black Range Rover HSE with reg nos ABUJA RSH707A, Range Rover Evogue ABUJA YAB607BN, BMW X5 ABUJA RSH838TU, BMW x5 Kaduna DKA 325FH and BMW x5m Sokoto TBM370AA

Giving his evidence in chief, an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS) Mr. William Obiora, told the court that all the recovered vehicles have been kept at the Headquarters of the DSS in Abuja since 2015.

The security operative who testified in the alleged unlawful possession of firearms brought against Dasuki by the Federal Government also told the court that the money found in the house of Ex-NSA, the money in local and foreign currencies were all deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since 2015 for safekeeping.

Still led in evidence by the Federal Government Counsel, Chief Oladipo Opeseyi (SAN), the witness testified how they arrived at the Abuja Residence of Dasuki on July 16, 2015 and met armed soldiers guarding the house who resisted DSS operatives’ attempt to access the house and the ex-NSA for search operation.

Further in his testimonial, Obiora told the court that it took 24 hours before the armed soldiers were pacified and stepped down on the order from above before they allowed the DSS to access the ex-NSA and the house to carry out the search operation.

The DSS operative informed the court that the Army authority dispatched a truck to Dasuki’s house to evacuate the soldiers and move them to the Army Headquarters before the operation could be effectively carried out.

Earlier, confusion had erupted when the witness could not properly identify some of the exhibits brought before the court for identification purposes.

The court was forced to stand the trial down for almost one hour for the prosecution counsel, Chief Oladipo Opesyi and the witness to put their house in order.

At this point, counsel to Dasuki, Mr. Joseph Daudu SAN applied for an adjournment to enable him cross-exam the witness in respect of his evidence.

The adjournment application was not opposed by the prosecution.

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourn the matter to June 25, 2018, for cross examination of the witness.