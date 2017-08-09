FG distributes 30,000 tonnes of grains to IDPs in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Distribution to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, has announced the release of thirty thousand (30,000) tonnes of assorted grains to the displaced persons by Federal Government in three Boko Haram ravaged states in North East.

Leader of the Committee and Minister of State Budget and Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmad made the announcement in Yola, Monday stressing that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari decided to bring soccour to the displaced people in Adamawa,Borno and Yobe states.

Hajiya Ahmad explained while addressing the press that their mission in the state was to observe and ensure compliance with the presidential directive of food distribution to the door steps of the internally displaced persons in the three states of the Zone.

“We are in the state to take stock of the items meant for IDPS and to ensure even distribution “.Ahmad stated.

Ahmad said two hundred trucks of the grains including; Maize,Sorghum,soya beans,sorghum-vita among others will be distributed to the internally displaced persons,IDPs in these states.

She added 86 trucks have reached Adamawa state already and that 3153 households have been reached with the items so far.

Commenting on the method adopted by the committee to checkmate leakages, the minister replied that police are involved and are monitoring movements of the items always and that all activities are recorded for transparency.

Earlier the minister and her committee members had paid a courtesy call on Governor Muhammmadu Jibrilla at Government House Yola where he expressed gratitude to President Buhari’s administration for the assistance to IDPs in the state.