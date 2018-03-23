FG expresses commitment to sufficient water for developmental needs

Share This





















By Mohammed Usman

Following its mandate of making easy access to sufficient water, the federal government has re-expressed its commitment to formulating and implementing policies that will ensure sustainable access to safe and sufficient water for developmental needs.

The minister of water resources, Eng. Suleiman H. Adamu, represented by the water ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, made this known during the 2018 world water day celebration, yesterday, in Abuja.

In his keynote address, the minister said; “Let me assure you that the federal ministry of water resources is committed to its mandate of formulating and implementing policies, projects and programmes that will enable sustainable access to safe and sufficient water to meet the social, cultural and economic developmental needs of all Nigerians, for all uses, in a way that contribute to enhancing public health, food security, eradicating poverty while maintaining the integrity of freshwater ecosystem of the nation.”

The minister who stated that the poor management of our ecosystem has resulted in environmental damages such as floods, drought, water pollution, degraded vegetation, soil, rivers and lake, stressed that a balance in the ecosystem will not only result in the revitalization of the water bodies but will also affect all spheres of our lives including food and water security, human health, social and economic development.