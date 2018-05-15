FG flags off rehabilitation of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road

Share This





















The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing on Monday officially inaugurated the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road.

Ministry officials led an inspection tour of the road from the Ile Zik bus stop in Lagos to Ota in Ogun State and back to Ile Zik again, for the official flag off.

However, Julius Berger has begun rehabilitation works around the Sango Ota area.

NAN observed workmen using earth moving equipment, excavators and grading machines to lay construction materials in the inner lane around Joju bus stop area on the Ota bound carriageway in Ogun.

The ministry officials conducted journalists round the construction works to explain the scope of work on site.

Briefing journalists at Ile Zik, the Director, Federal Highways, South West, Olalekan Busari, said that the road had been neglected by previous administrations before its award this month.

“On May 18, 2018 proactively, this administration awarded the contract for the total rehabilitation of the road starting from Ile Zik bus stop at kilometre zero, up to kilometre 80 in Ogun State, that is, the brewery,’’ he said.

Mr Busari explained that the project was divided into two sections, the first section which starts from Ile Zik in Lagos spans about 20 km, while the second section which falls in Ogun State, is 60km.

“It is a complete total rehabilitation of the entire road this time around and it is awarded at N22.387 billion and the contract period of two and half years which we hope the contractor will actually deliver.

“They (Julius Berger) have the capacity and the federal government is very determined to properly fund this road project so as to deliver it on time,’’ he said.

While fielding questions from journalists, Mr Busari said that Julius Berger had been given 15 per cent of the contract sum and promised that the federal government would not delay payments to the contractor.

Mr Wolfgang Loesser, Julius Berger’s West Division Manager, said that the firm was carrying out repairs of bad portions of the highway to ease gridlock, pending the major rehabilitation works.(NAN)