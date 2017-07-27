FG gets N3.38bn AfDB loan for potatoes production in Plateau

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has secured a N3.38 billion loan for Plateau state for the mass production and development of Irish potatoes value chain.

The government also approved the total sum of N5.711 billion for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna and Apapa-Wharf roads.

Briefing State House correspondents, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meetings, chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said the loan was secured from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the project expected to create 60, 000 jobs.

Adeosun disclosed that Plateau state would be providing N599 million as counterpart funding for the project.

She said the loan has a five years moratorium thereafter whatever remained of the loan would be paid at the rate of 1 percent in 20 years.

According to her, the loan would be used to develop the Irish potatoes value chain in 17 local government areas of the state.

The implementation would be jointly executed by FADAMA project and a unit in the state ministry of agriculture. About 70 percent of the loan would be used for the provision of infrastructure, extension services, improved planting and marketing.

The whole exercise according to the minister is aimed at boosting production and minimising wastages.