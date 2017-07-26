FG gets N3.38bn AfDB loan for potatoes production in Plateau

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has secured a N3.38 billion loan for Plateau state for the mass production and development of Irish potatoes value chain.

The government also approved the total sum of N5.711 billion for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna and Apapa-Wharf roads.

Briefing State House correspondents, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meetings, chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said the loan was secured from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the project expected to create 60, 000 jobs.

Adeosun disclosed that Plateau state would be providing N599 million as counterpart funding for the project.

She said the loan has a five years moratorium thereafter whatever remained of the loan would be paid at the rate of 1 percent in 20 years.

According to her, the loan would be used to develop the Irish potatoes value chain in 17 local local government areas of the state.

The implementation would be jointly executed by FADAMA project and a unit in the state ministry of agricuture. About 70 percent of the loan would be used for the provision of infrasture, extension services, impoved planting and marketing.

The whole exercise according to the minister is aimed at boosting production and minimising wastages.

Our correspondent gathered that the idea was muted during the President Goodluck Jonathan’s government by former minister of agricuture Mr. Akinwumi Adesina for the development of the value chain for selected roots and tubers in the country.

Also briefing newsmen yesterday, Minister of Power, Woorks and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the Council ratified the memo he presented on road works that had to be

done under emergency circumstances.

According to him, the sum of N1.58 billion was approved for Abuja-Kaduna road while N4.131 billion was okayed for the Apapa-Wharf road in Lagos.

He said “I presented two memoranda. The memoranda were ratification memoranda on road woks that had to be done under emergency circumstances. The first was the Abuja – Kaduna highway which if you recall, we had to quickly do palliative work on in order to support the closure of Abuja airport runway which necessitated diversion of traffic to Kaduna.

“So, at that time, we didn’t have council approval. We just had anticipatory presidential approval as prescribed under the law for emergency works.

“The second one was with respect to Apapa-Wharf Road. Again, you will recall that there was a recent presidential order for a 24-hour port operation and that again put pressure on an already deteriorating road. If you might recall, l also went to hand over that road sometime in June under the public-private partnership structure between Messrs Julius Berger, Flour Mills, NPA and Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to start the construction of that first phase of the road.

The council also approved and ratified the works we had conducted on Kaduna – Abuja highway. Also, the terms and conditions upon which we handed over the road for Apapa were certified by BPP.”