FG graduates 60 non militant youths

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Ministry of Niger Delta will graduate 60 non-Militant Youth trained in various crafts in the housing industry at the Joseph Ayodele Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji -Arakeji, Osun state.

A statement issued by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Marshall Gundu, said the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Claudius Omoleye Daramola, would oversee the graduation ceremony in the company of other government functionaries.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs had recently presented revalidated certificates to 60 Niger Delta Youth trained in Sea Faring in preparation for sea term experience.

The revalidation exercise was held at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Warri, Delta State, earlier in January.