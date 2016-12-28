FG hands over 11 culprits behind 50,000 ghost workers to EFCC

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal government has handed over 11 persons championing the syndicate of ghost workers to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This is even as it has discovered and removed 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll in 2016 thereby saving the sum of N200 billion.

Speaking at an interactive session with State House Correspondents to mark the end of the year, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said N13 billion has been taken off the payroll monthly from February to December this year.

“The flagship program of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to rid the system of fraud and instill good governance is on course. Through a notable initiative, the Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the government has embarked on the continuous auditing of the salaries and wages of government departments.

“When the Committee was constituted in February 2016, Federal Government monthly salary bill was N151 billion excluding pensions. Now the monthly salary warrant is N138 billion, excluding pensions. Which means that the government is making a monthly saving of about N13 billion. That is from February 2016 to date,” he said.

The Presidential spokesman added that the “the pension bill was 15.5bn monthly as at February. Now it is down to N14.4 billion, which means average monthly saving is made of about N1.1 billion.”

He explained that the total number of ghost workers so far removed from the payroll is about 50,000 and that 11 persons championing the syndicate of the ghost workers have been referred to EFCC with some of them already undergoing trial.

Speaking on the welfare of the recently-released 21 Chibok Girls, Shehu said they are being treated as adoptees of the Federal Government but revealed that there is a lot of local and international interest in the future plans of the girls.