FG inaugurates Governing Boards of NAICOM, Customs, Others

Share This





















…tasks Chairmen, Members on accountability, probity

By Etuka Sunday

Federal Government yesterday inaugurated the Governing Boards of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) and Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF).

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun who inaugurated the Boards at the Ministry of Finance’s Auditorium in Abuja charged the Members, especially Chairmen on Accountability and Probity.

Adeosun said, the re-constitution of the Boards provides a platform for synergy between members and management for effective implementation of policies and programmes of government.

The boards were also reconstituted to “enhance performance through efficient management of accrued resources for national development.”

She said, the board members are saddled with the responsibility of policy formulation, while the management members are saddled with the responsibility of execution.

The minister said, the fall in the oil prices has negatively impacted on the nation’s revenue generation, nevertheless, she said, the economy is fully out of recession therefore, being repositioned for growth.

“It is therefore, a clarion call for you to drive the process,” she added.

According to her, the appointment was based on trust and must not be taken for granted. Therefore, urged the members to apply themselves fully for the mandate given to them.

The Minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the gracious approval of the Boards and the gender balance in the appointment of the members.

She assured the Boards of the full technical and historical support of herself and the directors in the ministry.

”I offer you my support and the support of the Directors in the ministry. We are here to support you. I hereby innaugurate the governing boards of the Nigerian Customs, NAICOM, NEXIM and ACGSF,” she said.

The board of NEXIM Bank has 8 Members and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Deputy Governor as Chairman. Nigerian Customs board has 13 members and the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adesoun as Chairman, while NAICOM board has 10 members and Emmanuel Jideofor Nwosu as Chairman.

In his acceptance Speech, the Chairman, NAICOM, Emmanuel Jideofor expressed gratitude on behalf of the members and promised to work assiduously towards repositioning Nigerian economy on the part of sustainable growth.

The members pledged their willingness to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that the work is done diligently.