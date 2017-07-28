FG, Kano govt to end marginalization of disabled students

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Federal Government in collaboration with the Kano State Government have moved against discrimination of students with disabilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 62nd National Council on Education (NCE) meeting held at Affiscent in Kano State yesterday, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Alhaji Husaini Adamu said the meeting was to evolve an approach to that would remove barriers that prevents pupils’ full access to education.

According to Adamu, the theme of this year’s meeting titled “inclusive education; creating quality learning opportunity for all; implication for currency in education in Nigeria ” was aimed at addressing the marginalization of students with disabilities from those without disabilities.

He added that the programme advocates the development and design of schools, classrooms, programmes and activities that foster all students learning together.

Earlier in his remarks, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar said the state government had developed a draft policy document on inclusive education, adding that it was gradually creating enabling environment that ensures every child has access to education.

Abubakar, represented by Special Adviser on Education, Dr. Bakare Ado Hussain said the policy of inclusiveness complimented all other existing policies.