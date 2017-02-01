FG moves to halt rising food prices

Share This





















*Sets up panel to workout modalities

By Lawrence Olaoye

Worried by the upsurge in prices of food items in the country, the Federal Government has resolved to set up a task force to look into ways it could intervene and bring succour to the people.

This, according to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, was the resolution of the council.

Lai Muhammed did not, however, give details of the membership of the task force and when it will kick off in earnest, but said the Council also resolved to endorse a new national tax policy in order to shore up the nation’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

This is just as the FEC approved a memo for the procurement of more coaches for the Nigerian Railways to improve rail transportation.

Mohammed said “FEC considered several memos and approvals were given. The major highlight: council resolved to set up task force on food security. Government is quite concerned about the rising cut of food items and the fact that more often than not even when these products are available if it does reach the market there are sold at very exorbitant prices.

“So, the government has set up task force on food security to ensure that an end is put to the wastages that occur and with tons and tons of produce sitting down in the farms rotting or in the markets getting rotten.

“It’s an inter-ministerial committee made up of the ministers of agriculture, finance, water resources, transportation.

“The important thing is to look at what areas of intervention can the government make. The intervention can be in the area of subsidy in transportation.

“That is being worked out but this goes to show that government is very much concerned about the rising cost of food price and we are responding to it. The committee hopefully is expected to report back to council next week and concrete actions would be taken.

Clearly government is concern and is trying to do something to bring it down.”

Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun, also told journalists that the Council approved the revised national tax policy meant to raise taxes in certain areas.

She, however, pointed out that the government would work with the National Assembly for amendment of certain tax laws before the commencement of the policy.

Adeosun hinted that while taxes on some commodities may not be increased, luxury items would definitely get tax raise.

Asked particularly on the resolution of the Council on Value Added Tax (VAT), the Finance minister said “What the committee has shown is that we should look at actually increasing VAT on some luxury items. VAT of five percent we have lowest VAT and whilst we don’t think VAT should be increased on basic items, if you are going to drink champagne you drink Champagne in the UK and VAT is 20% why should it be 5% in Nigeria?

“So they have made recommendations that we should pull out some luxury items and increase VAT on those items immediately. And I think that is a very valid and sensible suggestion which we are going to talk to the National Assembly to see how we can implement it.

But as far as basic goods are concerned, no. I believe it is only fair that when you consume luxury goods you should pay a little bit more. The National Assembly will decide the percentage.”

Minister of State, Aviation, Hadith Sirika, who also briefed said the Council approved memo for the procurement of coaches to boost rail transportation and another that meant to improve Kaduna Airport project.

On the procurement of coaches, Sirika said “This is to boost rail transportation on the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge railway to improve on passengers and goods and also following the impending closure of the Abuja airport.

“This to also compliment the other airport we are doing in Kaduna. This is to increase our capacity to handle passengers during this airport closure.

“Then the memo was approved on joint briefing offices in all 21 federal government airports across the country.

Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Jos, Yola, Calabar, Enugu, Owerri, Kaduna, Benin, Osubi-Warri, Katinsa, Zaira, Minna, Bauchi, Ibadan and Akure

And of course three aero drums namely Bonny, Excravos and Eket. These joint briefing offices will include the air automation and would co-locate the track-up projects, the total radar coverage, the air automation system, which include the air automation system and the pilot briefing offices.

These are prefabricated because during the remodeling exercise of those airports there were tampered with so we thought we should just co-locate them in one area for efficiency and to safeguard against future relocations.”