FG moves to negotiate continental trade agreement

By Abba-Eku Onyeka

Following a successful outing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in November 2016, led by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, the Federal Government negotiating team has departed for Kigali, Rwanda, for another round of text-based negotiations in the Technical Working Groups (TWG) of the Negotiating Forum for the Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA).

The team, however, consisted of eight negotiators drawn from the FMITI and its Finance counterpart.

This contained in a statement by Constance Ikokwu , the Strategic Communications Adviser to the Minister yesterday.

The team, according to the statement has the mandate to engage colleagues from 53 other African nations on the emerging draft substantive text of the CFTA, being reviewed in the six TWGs, adding that the meetings will go on for 11 days and the team is however expected to report back proceedings to the FG

Though the negotiators, according to the statement are not decision makers. Decision making is at different levels and resides with the Minister, the Economic Management Team (EMT) and ultimately the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The statement informed that while the Chief Negotiator, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe makes recommendations to the Minister, the Minister in turn reports to the EMT and FEC based on the commercial, investment, and geo-strategic interests of Nigerian economy.

The Negotiator is also expected to send clear, succinct reports to the Chief Negotiator, just as it added that the reports would identify problems, provide assessments and ask for instructions, where instructions are required

The Nigerian trade team will continue to argue for flexibility that allows it to safeguard the economy from a flood of imports, the release added, saying that it remains an open economy.

The Minister said negotiations were a geo-strategic imperative because of Nigeria’s standing, position and leadership.

Nigeria, according to him has a duty to provide leadership. His reason was that the CFTA negotiations are based on a mandate from the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Enelamah further added that intra-African trade was crucial in a global economy that is turning protectionist, adding that the CFTA negotiations provides a huge opportunity for economic growth and increased welfare in Africa and global economy in rapid but uncertain transformation. “At the same time, we will continue to take into cognizance the complexities of our domestic market and ensure appropriate safeguards for the Nigerian Economy,” he stated.

The AU, he said has set a deadline of December 2017 for the adoption of the CFTA which will enhance the movement of goods and services, boost trade facilitation and support the Presidential Initiative on the Ease of Doing Business within the 54-member block of the continent.