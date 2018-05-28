FG: No project will be abandoned due to geographical location

Share This





















By Musa Adamu Abuja

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to ensure that all projects embarked upon by the administration are completed and put to effective use, adding that no project would suffer setback or abandonment because of its geographical location or any other considerations.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State, during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of soil Elerosion, flood control and road improvement works at Ifedayo/Boluwaduro/Ila, federal constituency, Osun State at the weekend.

He also said the President Buhari administration would implement all genuine government policies, agreements and contracts at both national and international levels entered into by the previous administration in the bid to lay a solid foundation for a virile and prosperous nation.

According to a statement issued by the Minister’s Media Aide, Olayinka Oyebode, the project is one of the 18 ecological intervention projects approved by Mr. President for the first quarter, 2017 and was executed by the Ecological Fund Office , Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Dr Fayemi who was special guest of honour at the event said the President Buhari administration was committed to making lives better for the citizens of the country, adding that no part of the country would be left out in the developmental agenda of the administration.

The Minister who noted that a similar project by the federal government had earlier being commissioned in the state a few weeks earlier, said this underscored the commitment of the government to ensure that every part of the country feel the impact of development.

He stated that erosion and flood menace at Ifedayo/Boluwaduro/Ila Federal Constituency had made lives difficult for the people in the communities with attendant dangers to lives and properties.

He urged the people of Ifedayo/Boluwaduro/Ila communities in to make good use of the projects and guard it jealously.