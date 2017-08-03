FG Okays N20.6bn for road contracts

Share This





















…approves tax holidays for pioneer industries

By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has approved the sum of N20.6 billion for road contracts in Plateau and Kwara states.

The government has also okayed a new policy that would guarantee technology acquisition in the country.

This is coming as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) equally approved tax incentives for pioneer industries.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed State House correspondents yesterday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said, are N10.4 billion for the reconstruction of Pankshin-Balank-Yalen-Salak-Gindiri road in Plateau state and N10.2 billion for reconstruction of Sharre-Patigi road in Kwara state.

He said “The ministry presented two memoranda to the council. The first was to with respect for approval to construct the Pankshin-Balank-Yalen-Salak-Gindiri road in Plateau state for N10.46billion.

The second one is the Sharre-Patigi road in Kwara for N10.2 billion, both prayers were approved by the council.”

The minister added that his ministry had resolved the N119 billion judgement liability it inherited from past administration.

He said “The other memorandum was in respect to inherited liabilities from the old power ministry where a judgment of N119 billion had been signed against the Federal Government as a result of acts of officials of government who varied the presidential approval without seeking further directive from him and then awarded the contract on that basis.

So the party who was the beneficiary of that contract which they subsequently sought to withdraw went to court and got a judgment.’’

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who also briefed on Council approval for his ministry said that the FEC approved a policy to encourage technological advancement in Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative will help Nigerian firms to produce what the country needs as it will boost foreign investment in Science, Technology and Engineering from where local content could be developed.

With the policy, technology would be acquired thereby generating more revenues for the country through taxes.

“The Federal Executive Council in its deliberations approved a policy that will help us to change the direction that we have been taking as a nation; a direction that will be very useful in helping us to start looking inwards to produce the things that we need as against depending on other outside people to import our requirements.

“Some of the highlights will involve for example where we have bulk purchases of major items that we are bringing into the country that those who normally would have supplied from outside the country will now come to Nigeria to establish their factories to produce in Nigeria.

By doing so they will offer job opportunities to our people, tax will be paid to government so wealth will be created but most importantly Nigeria will now acquire the necessary technology that will help us to build capacity.’’

Onu said that FEC agreed that henceforth whoever wanted to practice any profession, in Engineering, Science and Technology, Medicine, Accountancy, Quantity Surveyors and others must be certified by appropriate professional bodies in Nigeria.

He said the measure was very important in building the nation’s local capacity adding that there were so many areas that the fiscal policy had covered.

Onu set the target of between 10-20 years for the nation to be self sustaining in complex jobs which it does not currently have expertise.

He added that FEC has accepted to declare a state of emergency on Science and Technology because the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017 to 2020 recognised the cardinal place of science and technology in driving the recovery and growth plan.

He also said that the ministry of foreign affairs would help the country to improve its free visa status ranking from the present 92 position.

Onu described the position as very low as it allowed Nigerians to enter only 45 countries on free visa.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Investments, Okechukwu Enelamah, said the Council approved a memorandum that was presented to amend the list of pioneer industries and products that will enjoy pioneer status going forward.

This, according to him, was in line with the ease of doing business policy of government.

He said “As many of you know the pioneer incentive scheme is governed by the Industrial Development Income Tax Relief Act and the whole purpose is to give tax holidays to industries we consider pioneer. Pioneer doesn’t mean that they are new it only means that they are not yet matured. Wewant those industries to grow.

“We want to attract investment in them and you will find that this covers a wide range of industries and those tax holidays ranges from 3-5years. The pioneer list was last reviewed by the Federal Executive Council in 2006. So, you could see that this was long overdue.”

Enalamah continued “On doing the review, special attention was paid to the ERGP to capture the current realities that will help to implement the plan to make sure we attract the kind of investment, industries and players that will help to implement and realize our objectives in the ERGP.

“I should also point out that there was multi stakeholder engagement, private and public sector in arriving at the industries that will be included in the pioneer incentive scheme.

“In terms of the recommendations approved by FEC today: we have tried to remove all ambiguities in the definition of industries by reclassifying industries according to the international standard in industrial classification which is the global standard which is also the standard that is used by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics.

“The other thing we also did is to agree that the pioneer list will be reviewed regularly every two years, biannually so that just that if things come up, we live in a fast changing world and we are being responsive to our world. In the case of additions to the list they will be effected immediately,. For deletion of industries that we consider matured, there will be a three year window that will be allowed for those that are already investing in that industry that were enjoying pioneer status to carry on till the end of that three year period.”