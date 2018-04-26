FG okays N89.3 billion for roads, rice mills, erosion projects

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has approved the total sum of N89.3 billion for some road constructions, ten rice mills and erosion control in several parts of the country.

The government equally okayed the sum of $460 million for the constructions in the nation’s airports.

This is coming as the government also denied any agreement with Joint Health Staff Unions (JOHESU) saying the health workers were only relying on ordinary minutes of meeting held with officials.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said that N64.108 billion was approved for additional work on 43 kilometers part of Section one of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to him, the contract was to accommodate the changing factors occurring on the project and also to modify the bitumen for the road in order to withstand the heavy vehicles passing the road.

“This covers Glover leaves, pedestrian bridges, toll plazas for that section so as to accommodate changing nature of that road since conception. So many new structures, religious institutions, factories, universities and increased human activities that have come up along that road.

“The inherited design didn’t provide for all these at all. The second section under RCC about 80 kilometers will come to Council to incorporate similar works including drainage works e.t.c when we finish procurement.” he added

The Minister also disclosed that N4.57 billion was approved for Sumaila-Falala-Birni Bako-Bauchi road that linking Bauchi and Kano State.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Heneiken Lokpobiri, said that FEC approved construction of new 10 rice mills in the country at the cost of N10.7 billion.

Those ten states to site the mills included Kebbi, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kaduna, Ogun, Niger and Bauchi.

Each of the mill, he said, will have capacity to produce 100 tonnes of rice per day and will be managed by private sector.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, who was also at the briefing disclosed that N10 billion was approved to fight erosion in the country.

“This is the fourth quarter soil erosion, flood and pollution accelerated intervention projects worth about N10 billion. These are projects that cover the length and breath of the country.” he said

He also disclosed that $460 million was approved to facilitate usage of new buildings located at main airports in the country, which could not be put to use at the beginning of this administration.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu told newsmen that the Council approved the two memos for argumentation of existing projects in his ministry.

According to him, N93 million was approved for erosion control in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The other memo, he said, concerned the Azare-Jere project, which was a spill off from the Gurara Dam pipeline water transfer.

According to him, N1.57 billion was approved to pay all the outstanding liabilities to the contractor, SCC Nig. Ltd.