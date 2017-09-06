FG okays use of bicycle for transportation in Abuja

Share This





















The Ministry of Transportation says the National Council on Transportation has approved the commencement of a `bicycle riding’ project, as a means of transportation in the Federal CapitalTerritory, FCT.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told journalists at the end of the National Council on Transportation meeting on Monday in Sokoto.

He said that the introduction of bicycles as a means of transportation would reduce congestion on the road and also improve the health of the riders.

“National Council on Transportation is a policy making Council, if nothing else; we approved that we should do a pilot project on bicycle riding in FCT.

“This is because Abuja is the only city that has facility for bicycle riding.

“For other states who want to do it, we must provide facility before they can proceed with it; we want to separate them from the roads because some motorists are impatient.

“So, we decided that we do it in Abuja because if you check, nearly all the roads in Abuja, there are lanes for bicycle.

“Any other state that wants to go ahead can do that but they must provide lanes for bicycle so that we do not have numerous accidents,” he said.

He said that using bicycles as a means of transportation was not new adding that countries including in China, UK and others already using it.

Mr. Amaechi, who described the project as an investment, said it would also help in exercise and reduction in the number of passengers using other forms of transportation including cars within the cities.

Commenting on other project, he said that the ongoing rail projects would really boost the economy.

According to him, the Lagos-Ibadan railway construction would need about 150,000 workers before its completion.

“Construction alone that is going on between Lagos- Ibadan would really boost the economy.

“The railway work that is going on there will need about 150,000 workers and when it is done, the business it would generate would help employ people.”(NAN)