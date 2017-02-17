FG orders forex policy review to halt sliding naira

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has expressed worry over the continuous fall in the value of the national currency, the Naira against world major currencies at the parallel market.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said the government has consequently ordered a review of the Foreign Exchange Policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Adeosun also disclosed that the nation’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) currently stands at USD 2,458,382,844.03 as at 15th of February, 2017.

The minister said “After a brief presentation on Forex Policy options by the CBN Governor, Council members generally expressed concern over the current situation of the exchange rate and called for an urgent review of the current Forex Policy, especially the gap between interbank and the parallel market rates.

The CBN Governor (Godwin Emefiele) sued for patience and understanding, assuring that the situation is being closely managed.”

The official rate of American Dollar to Naira has been pegged at N305 while the currency exchanges for over N500 at the parallel market.

She added that the Minister of agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, informed the Council of the massive wheat production in the States of Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara among others.

“The States however appealed to the Federal Government to make plans for the purchase of excess wheat to ensure price stability and sustainable production.

Council agreed to discuss and make adequate buy-back arrangements in order to support price stability.”

On budget support loan facility, the minister reported that eight accounting firms have been appointed to start the verification process of the monthly Budget Support Loan Facility based on the approved Fiscal Sustainability Plan by the States.

Concerning national economic recovery plan, Adeosun said “Minister of Budget and National Planning assured the Council members that Federal Government has a recovery plan that will take Nigeria out of the woods.

“Consultations on the plan are ongoing to firm-up the plan with clear roles for all the stakeholders and the States.

He told the Council that the plan addressed the following: Agriculture and food security; Energy sufficiency-power and petroleum availability; improving transportation infrastructure; industrialization, SMEs, and manufacturing stabilization of the macro-economic environment.”