FG owes pensioners N174bn – Senate

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday revealed that the federal government is owing pensioners the whopping sum of N174 billion naira.

This revelation was sequel to a motion moved on the floor of the Senate by the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Emmanuel Paulker.

To this end, the lawmakers urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the current financial challenges being facedby pensioners in the country by providing a bailout fund to redeem all federal government pension indebtedness of about N174billion.

According to them, “if the federal government could release bailout funds to pay outstanding workers’ salaries in the states, similar gesture should be employed for the payment of pension arrears, which is its direct primary responsibility”.

The Bayelsa senator in his motion titled: “The untold hardship of pensioners occasioned by federal government’s failure to contribute its statutory share of five per cent to the Pension Redemption Fund”, said the untold hardship retired senior citizens of the country have been subjected to since 2015 as a result of non-payment of their pension arrears is appalling.

According to him, pensioners under Contributory Pension Scheme who retired since 2015 have not been paid their pensions due to the failure of the federal government to contribute its statutory share of five per cent to the Pension Redemption Fund in linewith the Pension Reform Act, 2004 to the tune of N285, 946, 669,881.

The lawmaker also disclosed that “about N50billion was appropriated in 2016 to upset part of the pension arrears, but only a paltry sum of N18billion was released”.

Paulker decried that pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, which include the Police Pensions, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Prisons Service, Civil Service and other parastatals, are yet to be paid their thirty three percent accrued arrears amounting to N174billion.

“The delay in payment of pension arrears has put pensioners across the country in a very precarious situations where they wallow in penury, sickness, hopelessness and regret for serving their fatherland diligently only to be abandoned by the government upon retirement”, he said.

According to him, except urgent steps are taken to pay the outstanding arrears within the current fiscal year, the much applauded Contributory Pension Scheme may collapse, which he said would have unimaginable consequences on the pensioners and the country ingeneral.

In their contributions, the Senators stressed the need for the government to always give priority attention to the payment of pensions for the retired citizens with a view to making life batter for them.

While lamenting that pensioners are allowed to suffer after thirty five years of service to the fatherland, the lawmakers advocated for the establishment of special funds for the regular payment of the pensions as at when due.