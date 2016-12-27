FG pays N60m to vulnerable households in Niger

Share This





















The Federal Government has empowered 10, 173 vulnerable households in 12 local government areas in Niger with N60 million, an official had said.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello of Niger on Empowerment and Social Protection, Mrs Afiniki Dauda, on Monday said that each of the 10,173 vulnerable households spread across 12 out of the 25 local government areas of the state received N5,000 each.

She said that Niger was among the eight states out of the 36 states in the country that was able get the database of the vulnerable households and they were paid the monthly stipend.

Dauda said that without such database, it would not have been feasible to just work on assumptions.

She said, “We have so far captured the database for the vulnerable households in 12 local government areas and by 2017 we shall be covering the entire state.

“Chanchaga, Shiroro, Paikoro, Munya, Lapai, Agaie, Edati, Bida, Machegu, Kotangora, Wushishi and Magama Local government Areas ( LGAs) have been captured.

Similarly, she explained that they were able to achieve the feat with the N32m World Bank’s intervention that was used for logistics.

She said, “The World Bank’s N32m intervention helped this office immensely in capturing 75,150 households out of which 10,173 are currently receiving their monthly N5,000 stipend.”

She said that by 201, the 64,977 that had not been benefiting would start to receive their stipends and, possibly, the arrears.

The scheme is geared towards assisting the most vulnerable households within the country.

(NAN)