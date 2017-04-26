FG pledges to carry states along on coal devt

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Federal Government has declared its readiness to collaborate with states and other critical stakeholders to revive the mining sector in the country.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, during a tour of mining locations in the state.

Dr Fayemi, accompanied by the Minister of state for Mines and Ssteel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari, said they were in the state to inspect abandoned and unutilised coal mines with a view to reviving them.

He said: “There are about 13 coal mines in Enugu state, some have been privatised while others are abandoned and vandalised. The Federal Government is concerned about the risk and safety of these abandoned coal mines and has embarked on environmental audit of the mines to see how they can be made attractive to investors.”

He solicited the support and cooperation of the state in bringing back the past glory of coal mining in the country.

He said the federal government was prioritising coal for power generation and that investors were being encouraged to invest in coal plant.

Welcoming the minister, the Governor Ugwuanyi noted that his state was richly endowed with solid minerals but had benefited little or nothing from its mineral endowments due to illegal mining and non utilisation of mining licenses held by some operators he described as “ghost miners”.

He stated that many were in possession of mining licenses but had not utilised them there by denying the state of the benefits accruable from the sector.

The Governor urged the federal government to apply the “use it or lose it” provision in the Mining Act 2007 and revoke all unutilised licenses issued to operators in the state in order to enable serious mining operators acquire mining licenses and use them for the benefit of the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi commended the minister for inspecting the abandoned coal mines in the state and for holding a stakeholders meeting to interact on how to move the mining sector forward.