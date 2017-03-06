FG proposes global dialogue to save drying Lake

Share This





















By Mohammed Usman

In its determination to save the drying up of Lake Chad Basin, the Federal Government has initiated a bilateral engagement to organize an international conference on Lake Chad.

In a statement signed by the water ministry’s Director of Press, Mrs Margaret E. Umoh, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, stated this on when the UNESCO delegation led by the Assistant Director-General paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Adamu said that there was need to draw international attention to the drastic drying up of the Lake in order to save the over 47million people living around the lake who depend on it for farming, fishing and livestock production as well as water supply for drinking and sanitation.

According to the Minister, the conference would look at ways of drawing experts to proffering solutions on how to save the Lake aside from the feasibility study of inter Basin transfer from Oubangui River in Central African Republic to the lake as agreed by Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin.

Continuing, he said that one of the major objectives of the conference is on poverty alleviation of the population who depend on the resources of the Lake Chad Basin that has shrunk to about 4,68km2 due to the effect of climate change.

In his response, the UNISCO Assistant Director-General Mr. Matoko Firnin said that they are aware of the sensitive nature and implications of the drying up of the Lake Chad as all the issues occasioned by the drying up of the Lake are associated with the core mandates of UNESCO.

He called on all stakeholders to garner the political will to deliberate on all possible sources of financing so as to be able to address the challenges facing the Basin.