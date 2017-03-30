FG ratifies W/African Tax Administration Forum

Share This





















…Approves N403m for fire fighting vehicles

By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has approved the ratification of West African Administration Tax Forum.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said the forum was aimed at aligning the tax policies of those countries in the region.

The minister added that measures to stop tax evasion by corporate bodies and individuals in the country.

Interior minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who also briefed disclosed that the Council approved N403 million for the procurement of fire fighting equipments.

He said “Today’s council approved the procurement of some water carrying vehicles for the Federal Fire Service. This is in an attempt to further revamp the Federal Fire Service which has experienced dearth of equipment for a very long time and that with the challenges we have in terms of fire incidents all over the country, “