FG recalls 2.4m bottles of cough syrup containing codeine

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Federal Ministry of health yesterday said it has recalled 2, 405,724million bottles of Codeine containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance carried out by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

A statement signed yesterday by Mrs. Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations in the ministry, said the move was to further demonstrate the Federal Government’s resolve to stem the abuse of Codeine containing cough syrup and other substances in Nigeria.

It said the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, made this known recently, in Abuja, while receiving the final report of the Stakeholders Committee set up by the Ministry to address the worrisome menace.

In his speech, Professor Adewole said that the audit trail and subsequent recall of the substance was part of the recommendations submitted by the 22man committee drafted from a broad spectrum of the health sector to collaborate with relevant Agencies as part of pharmacovigilance and renewed effort to actively monitor drug distribution channels and sanitise the system.

The Minister recalled that the committee was an offshoot of the Press release issued by the Ministry on the temporary ban of Codeine production and distribution and further directive for NAFDAC to convene a Committee of stakeholders to chart the way forward.