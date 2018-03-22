FG recovers N9.12bn from Whistle-blower policy – Adeosun

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said that the federal government has recovered the sum of N9.12 billion through the adoption of its Whistle-blower policy in the country.

Adeosun who briefed State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari gave the break-down as N7.8billion, $378million and £27,800.

She, however, kept mum on how much have been paid out as commissions to some of the whistleblowers who made the recoveries possible, even as controversies have trailed the policy since it came into effect early last year.

She said, “I gave an update on whistle blowing policy which was another memorandum approved by FEC – the number of tips we have had, the number of investigations we have dealt with, the types of monies that have been recovered through the whistleblower policy.”

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister said N68billion was saved in personnel cost in the out-gone year 2017, an amount that would have been fretted away through ghost staff.

She said the amount brings the aggregate savings on personnel cost since 2007 to date to N288 billion.

Adeosun also noted that about 511 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government have now been captured under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), with staff count of 607,843.

She explained that the funds would have otherwise gone unaccounted for which, she added, were now free for the Government to fund capital projects.

She said the savings were achieved despite increased in personnel, including the employment of 10,000 by the Nigerian Police.

“As at 20th March, 2018 the number of MDAs on IPPIS Payroll is 469 with 316,158 Staff Count with gross salary of N43,979,383,997.78 and 42 Police Commands and Formations paid on IPPIS Platform in February, 2018 with Staff Count of 291,685 and gross salary of N22,276,669,257.21.

“Staff of Para-Military Agencies (Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prison Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps) enrolled to date is 100,822 for which a trial payroll of N11,456,278,859.00 have been sent for review and update for April, 2018 payroll,” Adeosun said.