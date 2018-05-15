FG reviews job creation strategies

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has begun the review its efforts at creating more jobs for the youths in the country.

This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, Spokesman to President Yemi Osinbajo in a tweet yesterday after he met with members of the Economic Management Team (EMT) at the presidential villa.

Akande had tweeted “Vice President Osinbajo now presiding over Economic Management Team meeting discussing and reviewing employment initiatives with presentations from Labour and Employment Minister, Presidential Economic Adviser, SSA Npower/jobs and the Statistician-General-Its about drilling down to create more jobs,”.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on assumption of office in 2015 identified job creation through economic growth as one of the three cardinal objectives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

The other areas of target are insecurity and fight against corruption.

The EMT chaired by the Vice President has as members Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Godswin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr. Oluyemi Dipeolu,

Others are Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Audu Ogbe, Agriculture Minister, Lai Mohammed, Information Minister, Relevant permanent secretaries.

Members of the EMT who met yesterday at the presidential villa however did not speak to journalists after their meeting.

The EMT meets every week to discuss national issues bothering on growing the economy.