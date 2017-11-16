FG revokes residence permits of expatriate in Atiku’s coy, others

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said it has revoked the residence permits of the Expatriate staff in about six Nigerian companies, including Intels Nigeria Limited, said to be owned by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

No reason was given for the latest directive which was contained in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James.

The statement said the service Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede gave the directive.

Peoples Daily recalls that the government through the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) had earlier terminated the contract between her and Intels, alleging that the Atiku’s company did not comply with the federal government’s directive on the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

According to the statement, “the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, hereby revoke the Residence Permits of the Expatriate staff of the underlisted companies, in the exercise of the powers vested on him in section 39 subsection 1 of Immigration Act 2015 and section 5, subsection 5 of the Immigration Regulation 2017 after withdrawal of the operational licenses of the under mentioned companies by the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority.

“The affected companies are: INTELS Nig. Ltd., PRODECO International Ltd, West Africa Machinery Services Ltd., Net Global System International Ltd., MGM Logistics Solutions Ltd., ORIEAN Investment Ltd.”

“Consequently, the CGI has directed that the expatriate staff of the affected companies above should leave Nigeria not later than 30th November, 2017, failure of which they might be recommended to the Minister of Interior for deportation.”