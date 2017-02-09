FG rules out bulletin on Buhari’s health

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has said that President Muhammadu Buhari health status should not be compared with that of late President Umaru Yar’adua.

Responding to questions on the state of health of the President at a briefing after Federal Executive Council (FEC)’s meeting yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said there was no need to issue hourly bulletin on Buhari’s state of health because he is not in the hospital in the United Kingdom.

Mohammed said “I think I can say without any equivocation that he is well; he is hale and he is hearty; no question about that. You see on a lighter note, do you think Mr. President will be ill and we will be here and go about our business like this? He was in Anambra (pointing at Babatunde Fashola, Minister of power, works and housing) two three days ago; I was in Ilorin on Monday, all our ministers are busy. But I want to assure you that Mr. President is well and he is absolutely in no danger.

I think it was one of the newspapers that said when I was the spokesman of APC I demanded for hourly bulletin of Yar’Adua’s health and that I ought to be giving hourly bulletin as minister of information on the health of the president. And I said you are comparing apples and oranges. Mr. President is not ill, he is not in hospital, there will be no need to give anybody hourly bulletin about his health pure and simple.”

He continued “Mr. President, like I said elsewhere, is a victim of his own transparency. He was going on leave, he did what the constitution said he should do. He transmitted letter to the National Assembly and an acting President was now in place and he said while I am on leave I am going to conduct some medical tests which all of us do without announcing it.

And, of course, less than six hours after he got there, he was pronounced dead by some people. Even those who saw him climb the aircraft in Abuja said he was flown by air ambulance. I can assure you that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty and no cause for concern. The Acting President speaks to him every day and he told you so.”

Asked whether it was ideal for Buhari to proceed on leave at a time like this in the country, the minister said “Absolutely yes. Our constitution guarantees that. Did Obama not go on leave? Do other presidents not go on leave? Mr. President will go on vacation when he has to go on vacation. Do you know how many ministers have gone on vacation this year? To say Mr. President cannot go on vacation that is ridiculous.”