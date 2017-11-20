FG seeks more cooperation among D-8 members on investments

Share This





















From Abba-Eku Onyeka Abuja

Federal Government recently hosted Developing-8 (D-8) member countries of the world at Transcorp Hilton Hotel to strategize on industrial and economic growth and development cooperation.

In an address, the Secretary-General of the international organisation, Dr Ali Mohammed Mousavi harped on the need to promote industrial cooperation between member states in the area of investment, saying that it is one of the core reasons for formation of the organisation.

He said investment was a key ingredient for economic growth and development, adding that it plays a vital role in poverty eradication by increasing the productivity capacity of the economy through employment generation, among others.

Mousavi therefore called for inclusion of new technology in its pursuance, informing that since its formation, the organisation has achieved for members, capacity building, training, among others.

He said that they wanted to collaborate with other regions and international organisations so as to tap from each other’s knowledge, even as he regretted that they had the challenges of human and financial resources.

Declaring the occasion open, Vice President Yomi Osinbajo spoke at length on the benefit of collaboration between member states in economic growth and development.

Represented by the Minister of State of the host ministry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Mrs Aisha Abubakar, commended the member states for commitment in the organisation.