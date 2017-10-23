FG set to monitor constituency projects of federal lawmakers

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The federal government is set to begin monitoring of the implementation of constituency projects being executed by federal lawmakers across the country to ensure quality of the projects and standardization.

The Executive Director of the Nigeria Stored Products Research Institute Ilorin Kwara state, Professor Olufemi Peter’s made the disclosure in Minna, stated that the institute had been implementing the federal government policy by being actively involved in the execution of such projects in the South Western part of the country.

Prof Peter at the opening of a three day workshop in Niger State capital with the theme; “Training and Empowerment of Youth and Women in Beans Processing and Value Chain”, said that agencies, especially research institutes are to be involved in the projects.

The training was organised by a member of the House of Representatives from Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger state Hin. Umar Mohamned Bago for 100 youth and women.

He noted that the institute had been involved in the execution of the constituency projects by the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Yussuf Lasun and the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The executive director who was represented by a researcher in the institute, Mr Olagbaju Akinloye said the training in beans processing and value chain would eliminate waste and generate income to the participants.

He said Nigeria was already exporting beans in its processed form thereby generating foreign exchange for the country.

The Chief of Staff to the lawmaker, Alhaji Abdulkareem Abdulhameed in his address disclosed that the federal legislator had so far spent N200m on empowerment of youth and women in his constituency in the last two years.

Abdulhameed said not less than 2000 people had benefited from the empowerment programme adding that apart from giving them “starter packs” to establish their own businesses, the legislator also released some cash to the participants.

He explained that the current training was designed to stop wastages associated with beans after harvesting and also turn around the fortunes of the participants.