FG spends N1.5bn on Zungeru Dam compensation

From Yakubu Mustapha,Minna.

The Federal Government has so far expended over N1.5 billion for the compensation of the affected communities of the ongoing construction of Hydro Power Dam at Zungeru in Niger State.

The Director General of Niger State, Hydro Development Areas Commission (HYPADEC), Mohammed Samaila Mambo disclosed in an interview with our reporter yesterday in his office, Minna, even as he applauded the bold step taken by the government in that direction.

He added that 32 out of 35 immediate communities affected has been compensated hence 98 communities to be affected by the construction of the dam who were involved in the program.

Mambo reiterated the commitment of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to ensure people and communities affected were adequately compensated accordingly.

He stressed that the payment of the compensation will be determined by the quantity of farm produce on their farmlands and that payment will be of three different categories which includes: farm produce and economic trees, Areas of water coverage or occupant and houses, social amenities provision.

While he applauded the determination of the federal government expressed joy for the completion of 32 communities compensation within one year compared to the past when they had serious challenges due to lack of fair treatment of the affected communities in the past that led to protests which has been iron out gradually.

Director General emphasized the need to carry the affected communities along in every steps taken to avoid been misunderstood, noted that the new committee set up by the state governor used every communities representatives who knows every individuals within their domain to avoid dealing with the wrong persons.

He, however, appreciated the efforts of the National Assembly for passing the HYPADEC bill into law especially National Assembly lawmakers from the state hence measures has been put in place to curb risks that is available especially on the annual lost of farm produce to flood.

He further revealed to have received three petitions but were not genuine after investigation just as all court and legal cases has been dropped hence the new committee has assured to pay adequate compensation to the affected people and communities accordingly that had reduced protests and agitation experienced in the past.

Mambo informed that based on the initial HYPADEC bill signed into law, five states were involved and they are Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau with the headquarter in Niger State that had allocated land for its permanent site while the temporary office is fully renovated for takeoff despite challenged of inadequate funding militating against its smooth operations considering the diversitating effect of flood.

