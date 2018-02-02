FG spends N23bn on varsities’ staff allowances

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the present administration has so far released the sum of over N23 billion for the payment of various earned allowances to the staff of universities to address some of the challenges facing education sector in the country.

Buhari made the disclosure yesterday in Minna at the 27th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, FUT Minna, saying that Nigerians should ensure the unity of the nation by capitalizing on those things that unite us rather than what will divide us as a country.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration in fighting corruption and its tendencies in Nigeria and charged Nigerian to participate in the fight holistically so as to regain the lost glory in the Committee of Nations.

Represented by the former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University ABU, Zaria, Professor Shehu Abdullahi who noted that the federal government had engaged about 200,000 unemployed and would soon embark on additional 300,000.

He advised the graduands to use their education to create jobs rather than waiting for white color jobs and to be good ambassadors who would serve meritoriously anywhere they find themselves.

The FUT Chancellor. Eze Eberechi Dick in his speech said that the 27th Convocation and the 35th Founder’s Day ceremonies was unique opportunity to bring their 27 years of scholarship experience to bear in the running of the university affairs so as to continue to occupy its enviable height among other specialized universities in Nigeria.

Eze Dick commended the federal government for its various financial and infrastructural interventions while appealing for more in the years ahead.

The Pro- Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Femi Odekunle stated that the major cause of the socio-political and economic problems that has translated into gross unemployment in Nigeria was the brain problem of corruption and indiscipline while he admonished all to resist temptations to manifest indiscipline and corrupt practices.

Odekunle hinted that the emergence of the present Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala was discharged with responsibility, transparency, fairness and utmost credibility to the acclaim of all parties involved including the candidates and assured that they will continue to be guided by the extant rules and regulations, good conscience and common sense in overseeing the affairs of the institution.

Also in his speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala appreciated the support the university got thus far from the TETFund through funding of critical projects, he added that despite limited resources available to the institution, it had been engaged in vigorous community projects like a block of Police Outpost, rehabilitation of a block of 3 classrooms at Gidan Kwanu and others in the last one year.

A total of 3,741 students graduated for the 2016/2017 academic session with 3,096 came out with first degrees, 426 awarded Masters Degrees, 46 others bagged Ph.ds’ while another 173 were awarded Post Graduate Diplomas all in various courses of studies.