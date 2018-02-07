FG stepping up effort to end herders, farmers clashes -Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that, the Federal Government was working hard to end the ongoing herdsmen and farmers clashes in the country.

Buhari spoke yesterday while commissioning a Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State during his official visit to the state.

He said the federal government was working hard to ensure that peace and stability return to the region.

According to him, additional resources have already been deployed to all the affected areas to end the crisis and maintain law and order.

He said: “I also want to assure the people of the north central and indeed all Nigerians that the federal government is working day night to ensure peace and stability returns.

“We have deployed additional resources to all the affected areas to maintain law and order.

“The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks. The security agencies have standing order to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms

“I will once again express my condolences and sympathy to all the affected victims of these barbaric acts.”

The president who was in Lafia to commission some projects executed by the state government, assured that the change philosophy of the ruling

All Progressive Congress (APC) would continue to be the basis for solutions to the nation’s problems.

While saying that he was not surprised. he expressed delight at the “show of love and enthusiasm because, for me, this is home coming,”

Among the other projects the president commissioned were an Electronic

Library, a Fire Service facility and Township Road, a Model Primary Health Care Centre and Karu International Market.

He assured the state that all ongoing federal strategic projects, especially the power transmission sub-stations and roads network would be completed to further enhance the socio-economic development of Nasarawa State and the north central region.

Earlier during a courtesy call on the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Isa Mustafa Agwai, the president said he was honoured to be able to visit the state for the first time since he assumed office.

In his remark, Governor Tanko al-Makura of Nasarawa state, appealed to the federal government to take over the construction of the Keffi-Lafia-Vaji road which would reduce the travel time from Lafia to Abuja to one hour from the present three hours.