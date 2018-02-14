FG to build bilingual schools along Cameroon borders -Official

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Federal Government has commenced a process to establish bilingual schools in states along Nigeria borders with Cameroon.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting organized by Federal Ministry of Education towards actualizing the project, the Director of Education Support Services in the ministry, Mrs. Justina Ibe stated that the meeting was convened mainly to enable the stakeholders discuss Nigeria – Cameroon Trans-Border Cooperation: Challenges and Opportunities.

According to her, the proposed schools along the borderline would bridge the communication difficulties for future generation and break language barriers between Nigeria and her neighbours especially Cameroon.

The Director disclosed that the idea of the multilingual schools along Border States was muted in a communiqué received from the National Boundaries Commission on the 3rd Nigeria – Cameroon Trans-Border Cooperation which tasked Federal Ministry of Education to facilitate the project.

She noted that the Ministry had in the past worked with some countries on French Language Development, adding that even though the National Policy on Education provides for multilingual study which is the learning of a child’s language of the immediate community; teachers and learners have not taken the study with desired seriousness.

According to a statement signed by Mrs C. P Ihuoma, Director(Press & PR) made available to Peoples Daily yesterday, the bilingual school project will be a tripartite cooperation among the federal and state governments of Nigeria, she said.

The meeting was well attended by relevant Federal Ministries, Agencies and international communities working on migration.