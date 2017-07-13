FG to pay N2.7trn debt incurred by Obasanjo, Jonathan, others

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the proposal for the settlement of the sum of N2.7 trillion debt inherited from past administrations over the years.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly FEC meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said the government resolved to settle the debt so as to significantly enhance liquidity in critical sectors of the economy.

Those to be settled after requisite approval by the National Assembly, according to her, include dues owed to State governments, oil marketers, power generation and distribution companies, suppliers and contractors by government parastatals and agencies, payments due under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), outstanding judgement balances as well as pension and other benefits to Federal Government employees.

Some of the obligations, she disclosed dated back as far as 1994.

Adeosun said “Following an exhaustive process of reconciliation, the committee has been able to provisionally confirm a discounted total of N2.7 trillion of obligations, consisting of N740 billion of outstanding pensions and promotional salary arrears (not discounted) and N1.93 trillion (discounted) of other obligations including dues to Federal Government contractors and suppliers. These numbers are aligned with existing Federal Government estimates, and in some cases, are lower than previously estimated.

The supplier and contractor obligations will be resolved through a strict process of final validation, following which those confirmed will be settled through the issuance of liquid promissory notes (ten-year tenure) phased over a three-year period to minimise impact on liquidity and with preference given to those willing to offer the largest discounts. Obligations owed to individuals (for example pensions and employee benefits) will be resolved through the issuance of specific bond instruments, again phased over the next 3 years. These obligations will then be incorporated into the Medium- Term Expenditure Framework by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.”

She continued “We cannot get our economy moving at the pace we need to if we do not address the legacy issues we have inherited, which act as a significant drag on economic activity. The Government must be a driver of growth, and enable private sector activity. It should not be the most significant obligor to many value creating businesses. At the same time, we have an obligation to our Federal Government employees to address these long-outstanding pension and employment benefit issues. We are doing this systematically, and we want to do so once and for all. We are enhancing the Government’s controls and processes to ensure we do find ourselves in this situation again.”

Over the last two decades the Federal Government has built up over N2.7 trillion of obligations which were not cash backed, and remain outstanding to this day. We have developed a solution that will simultaneously resolve these issues, and deliver a boost to economic performance. Our solution will remove the drag on economic performance these obligations cause, improve liquidity in key sectors, especially the power sector where we will resolve FG dues to the distribution and generation companies, and so boost investor confidence. It will also help to improve non-performing loan ratio’s in the banking sector, where an unacceptable number of NPL’s are linked to Government contracts.”

The committee on resolving legacy Federal Government obligations was established at the request of the Economic Management Team in March 2017, to design a solution to the inherited obligations sitting within Federal Government institutions and agencies.

The Committee included representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power Works and Housing, Ministry of Trade Industry and Investment, Office of the Head of Service, Debt Management Office, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Nigerian Customs Service, Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria Export Promotion Council.