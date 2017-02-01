FG to reconstitute governing councils of tertiary institutions

Share This





















The Federal Government says it will soon reconstitute governing councils of all its universities and polytechnics across the country.

Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National University Commission, announced the plan during the 26th convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Wednesday.

Mr. Rasheed, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, said that government was just putting finishing touches to the lists.

Meanwhile, the university conferred honorary doctoral degrees on three distinguished Nigerians for their contributions to the development of the country.

The recipients are Yahaya Abubakar, the Emir of Bida, who was honoured with Honorary Doctorate Degree of Technology and Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, the Emir of Gombe, who got Honorary Doctorate Degree of Technology.

Also honoured with a Doctorate Degree of Technology was Akinlawun Ladipo.

Musbau Akanji, Vice Chancellor of the institution, said 3,734 students graduated comprising 2,788, who received first degrees and 637 received Masterâ€™s degrees.

Mr. Akanji said that 35 students bagged PhDs while 274 received postgraduate Diplomas.

According to him, 34 out of the first degree graduates finished with First Class while 790 finished with second class upper division.

He said that 1,342 were in second lower division, 549 finished with Third class and 70 graduated with ordinary pass degrees.

The vice-chancellor appealed to the Federal Government for more funding to enable the institution excel in its academic performance.

He said that adequate funding would help Nigerian universities to produce qualitative manpower for effective service delivery.

Speaking earlier, Rufai Alkali, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council congratulated the graduates and urged them to remain good ambassador of the university.

â€œYou must aspire to rise above the water, overcome the tide and swim through the Nigeria Ocean of social- economic challenges,â€™â€™ he said.

Also speaking, the chancellor of the University, Ebetechi Dick, lauded the Federal Government for its commitment to educational development of the country.

He expressed gratitude to the government for providing the university with fund to develop its facilities despite the recession.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger reiterated the determination of his government to continue to support the University for its Academic Excellence.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, members of the National Assembly, vice-chancellors, rectors of federal and state polytechnics, and traditional rulers attended the convocation.(NAN)