FG to showcase Nigeria’s maritime sector in Norway

By Lucky Ankra

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) would be showcasing the potentials of the Nigerian Maritime Sector at the Norway Shipping week that would hold later this year as part of the opportunity in Nigerian Maritime to attract foreign investors.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside made this known when the Norwegian Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, Mr. Ronny Berg and the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Jens-Peter Kjemprud paid a courtesy visit to the NIMASA Headquarters in Lagos recently.

Dr. Peterside who noted that Nigeria has a very rich maritime heritage said that the Minister of Transportation Rt. Honourable Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi would be leading a delegation from Nigeria to grace the event and meet relevant maritime stakeholders at the side lines of the occasion in Norway.

In his words “The delegation, to be led by the Honourable Minister of Transportation will be holding series of meetings with maritime stakeholders during the Norway shipping week to discuss available opportunities in the Nigerian maritime industry”.

In response to the DG’s comments, the Norwegian Deputy Minister of Trade said that Nigeria is Norway’s biggest trade partner on the continent of Africa hence the need to strengthen the ties through cooperation and collaboration.

According to the Norwegian Deputy Minister “Norway has had trade ties with Nigeria since the 1890s when stock fish from Norway was shipped into Nigeria. Norwegians have interest in investing in Nigeria especially the maritime sector and we are willing to support NIMASA in delivering a safe maritime economy “, he said.

In its quest to advance the economic interest of the Nigerian maritime sector geared towards making it a world class standard, the DG of NIMASA since assumption of office has continued to seek collaborations both locally and internationally, with positive results.

NIMASA remains the sole regulator of the Nigerian maritime sector with its functions cutting across shipping development, maritime safety and capacity development amongst others as enshrined in the NIMASA Act, 2007 and other enabling instruments. \