FG to spend $1.1bn on vaccination of meningitis patients

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that it will spend $1.1 billion to vaccinate about twenty two million Nigerians who were affected by the Cerebrospinal Meningitis, even as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, assured the government of the support of the Senate to tackle the menace of the scourge.

Note that in the recent our brake of Meningitis in Nigeria, states including, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Niger and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were affected, resulting in the death of 328 people.

Briefing the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases on measures of the federal government in curtailing the outbreak of the disease, which has recorded 2,524 cases across the entire 16 states along the meningitis belt, the Acting Director –General of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Emmanuel Odu said $1.1billion was needed to vaccinate an estimated 22million people in the affected states.

“To vaccinate a total population of 22million in the five affected states will cost $1.1billion; the cost of vaccines alone. And if we are to procure for all the 16 states in the meningitis belt, we can roughly multiply it by the $1.1billion”, he explained.

According to him, out of the doses being sourced with the $1.1billion from an Indian firm, 500,000 doses were delivered last week and 823,000 are being expected any time from now.

This vaccination, the National Coordinator for the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, said will start tomorrow in Zamfara State being the most affected area, after which that of Sokoto would follow.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and other members condemned the fire brigade method which the agency always adopted in fighting the yearly epidemic, just as it charged them to be more proactive in subsequent years.

In a related development, the Senate President, Bukola saraki, in tweets yesterday on his @BukolaSaraki twitter handle, said that he had spoken with the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, to assure him of the Senate’s commitment to help end the epidemic.

He said “I applaud FG’s, Ministry of Health, stakeholders and @WHO’s effort to fight meningitis in Nigeria. We need all hands on deck!

“I spoke to Minister of Health, Prof. @IsaacFAdewole, on the #meningitis out break to assure him of @NGR Senate’s support.