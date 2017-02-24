FG to spend N70bn on cluster parks

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N70 billion for the construction of industrial cluster parks in the six geopolitical zones across the country and payment of N20 billion to offset outstanding Export Expansion Grant (EEG).

Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah disclosed this during the 2016 budget appraisal and 2017 budget defence of Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment held by the joint Committee on Commerce and Industry.

The committee is currently working on a national survey on moribund industries across the country with a view to provide a database on moribund companies and suggest ways on the best approach to get them back on track.

According to Abubakar Moriki, chairman House Committee on Industry, the move was aimed at exploring a platform through which these companies can be facilitated to get back into business.

“It is expected that the 2017 Appropriation and indeed all other Appropriations in the nearest future should be directed towards the promotion and facilitation of investment into productive ventures, job creation, wealth creation, foreign capital inflow and a friendly and flexible foreign exchange regime in Nigeria,” Moriki urged.

Speaking further, Enelamah explained that the EEG scheme was suspended due to various abuses observed in the implementation of the programme in its renewed effort towards boosting non-oil export trade.

He added that the sum of N500 million was also provided in the 2017 budget for the the implementation of enabling business environment programme.

The Minister assured that various policies and programmes aimed at achieving the economic diversification policy were adequately taken care of in the 2017 budget proposal.