FG unveils list of revamped pioneer industries, lifts suspension on PSI

By Ab’eku ‘kachukwu.

The Federal Government has lifted the administrative suspension on Processing Pioneer Status Incentives (PSI) applications, following the conclusion of critical reforms to the incentive regime.

It has also announced a release of new guidelines for PSI applications as well as a revamped list of pioneer industries and products

This was contained in a release from Federal Ministry Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), made out of a conference organised by the Minister, Okechukwu Enelema at the ministry in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its last meeting recently approved the lifting of the suspension, a new guideline and a revamped pioneer list with the addition of 27 key industries and deletion of two as well as a biennial review of the list going forward.

In line with the reform provisions, the release went on, all additions will be added to the list immediately, and all deletions will be removed from the list in three years.

It explained that, the review of the list of pioneer industries and products was done to bring it in line with the economic realities of Nigeria and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP)

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) Ms Yewande Sadiku, said that the reform has brought further clarity, predictability and process efficiency to the PSI regime, adding that they will continue the reform process as they plan to take the PSI application process online.

Sadiku said that they would also engage with relevant stakeholders with a view to updating the existing legislations.

It would be recalled that an administrative suspension was placed on the processing of PSI applications in September 2015, to allow for a comprehensive review and reform of the incentive regime, as well as increase transparency and process efficiency better, articulating the expected economic benefits, and improving the Federal Government’s ability to measure the impact of the incentive.

The new application guidelines, the release went on provide information on the considerations for assessing new PSI and extension applications, even as it outlined the application processes and timelines. It also detailed the ongoing obligations of beneficiaries.

Among the new industries added to the pioneer ones were: mining and processing of coal; processing and preservation of meat/poultry and production of meat/poultry products; manufacture of starches and starch products.

Others were: processing of cocoa; manufacture of animal feeds; tanning and dressing of leather; manufacture of leather footwear, luggage and handbags; manufacture of household and personal hygiene paper products; manufacture of paints, vanishes and printing ink; manufacture of plastic products (builders’ plastic ware) and moulds; manufacture of batteries and accumulators; manufacture of steam generators; manufacture of railway locomotives, wagons and rolling stock; manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools; manufacture of machinery for metallurgy; manufacture of machinery for food and beverage processing.

The rest were manufacture of: machinery for textile, apparel and leather production; of machinery for paper and paperboard production; plastics and rubber machinery; waste treatment, disposal and material recovery.