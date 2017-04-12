FG unveils new policy on tomatoes

Share This





















From Abba-Eku Onyeka Abuja

In line with its goal of boosting production and attracting investments, the Federal Government has developed a new policy for tomatoes.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, made this known in Abuja.

He said that tomato sector policy was developed and being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF), Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BiO) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Minister informed that the objectives of the FG were to: increase local production of fresh tomato fruit required for fresh fruit consumption and processing; increase local production of tomato, concentrate and reduce post-harvest losses.

In order to safeguard balance of payments and implementation of certain extraordinary price-based measures, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the policy.