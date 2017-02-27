FG urged to allocate special grant to UniAbuja

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna state, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Idrisu who is also the Chancellor of the University of Abuja, has appealed to the federal Government to allocate a special grant for the University of Abuja in order to fast tract development in the institution.

The Chancellor who made the appeal an address presented at the 21st Convocation ceremony of the University on Satuarday, expressing joy for the support and assistance being rendered so far by the government at the University.

He charged the well-wishers of the University to continue to support the institution for its development.

He urged the outgoing graduates of the University to deem it necessary to embrace self –reliance in anywhere they find themselves, noting that it is hard for the government of the day to provide jobs for the graduates of tertiary institutions in the country.

The Chancellor, however, commended the Governing Council, management as well as staff of the University for the efforts put together towards the progress of the institution, while advising the graduates to use the knowledge they had gained to better the society.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice –Chancellor of the University , Prof. Micheal Adikwu , had disclosed that the university graduated a total number of 13,670 cut across first Degrees, Masters’ Degrees, Doctorate Degrees and postgraduate Diplomas respectively.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abdul-rasheed of Abubarkar who represented president Muhammadu Buhari, said the Federal Government would remain committed to the transformation of the University of Abuja and other Nigerian Universities.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II and other two personalities were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees at the occasion