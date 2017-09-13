FG urged to enforce mining regulations

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Stakeholders in the mining sector kicked started discussion on the future of the industry, with a call on the federal government to focus more on strengthening sector governance in order to fully realise its economic diversification plan through mining.

Strengthening the sector governance, according to them, would enable government to manage the available mineral resources and compete favourably in the global mineral and mining market.

The stakeholders spoke through different presentations at the opening session of the inaugural edition of the National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD), which started in Abuja on Tuesdayederal ministries of Environment, Justice and Defence, scholars, operators and representatives of financial institutions and host communities.

Speakers include renowned Geologist and Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof Shehu Ibrahim Garba; Director, Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, Mr Patrick Ojeka; Mr Ebhota Al-Amin of the Mining Research/Policy Development of the MinDiver Office.

Others include Director, Mines Inspectorate, Engr K.F. Wuyep; Prof Peter Akper of Equity Law Partners; and the Immediate Past President of Nigeria Mining and Geoscience Society (NMGS) /Chairman of Mining Implementation Strategy Team (MIST) Prof Gbenga Okunlola.

The speakers laid the ground for discussion by participants at the event by identifying various obstacles bedevilling the growth of the sector.

They also hailed the on going reform in the sector with its attendant growth.

Noting that the country had well structured mining laws, they were of the opinion that government needs to do more in the area of enforcement of existing laws and strengthening of institution in order to achieve excellent result.

They also urged government to tackle issues such as geoscience data, illegal and unauthorised exports of minerals, illegal issuance of mining licence by some state governments, defaulting in the payment of taxes and royalties and multiple taxation among others.

Prof Garba, in his presentation, urged the federal government to ensure that MIRENCO was put to work

Al-Amin, in his presentation said mining had not been able to contribute meaningfully to the GDP because a good percentage of export in the sector remained unrecorded.

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should be more involved in exportation of minerals, as it is done in other mineral-rich countries.