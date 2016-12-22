FG urged to sustain CBN anchor borrowers programme

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The chairman committee in charge of mobilization, sensitization and facilitation of the anchor borrowers programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Salami O. Abdullahi, has called on the Federal Government to sustain the anchor borrowers programme in order to boost food production in the country.

He said that the anchor borrowers programme would put a stop on the importation of food into Nigeria, if the government of the day always support the farmers financially through the programme.

Salami who is also a Deputy Director at the FCT Agricultural Development Project (ADP) made the call in an interview with peoples Daily during the sensitization Programme in Gwagwalada, said that the anchor borrowers programme was being set-up by the CBN through the Government to assist the genuine farmers during the dry season farming in the territory.

He pointed out that the programme was targeted at rice/suya beans farming in the territory, assuring the farmers that the programme is real.

He, however, warned the farmers against using the anchor borrowers fund to marry so many wives.