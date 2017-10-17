Fire guts Kachikwu’s Abuja residence

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

A fire incident has occurred at the Abuja house of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

The fire incident was said to have occurred on Sunday while the minister was away.

Though there was no statement to that effect from the minister or any of his aides as at press time yesterday, reports said the fire started in his bedroom as a result of a suspected electrical fault to the air conditioners.

Ibe Kachikwu has been embroiled contracts controversy amounting to $25 billion.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday said that, the allegation contracts scam by Kachikwu in his leaked memo to President Buhari was fabricated and does not exist.

The vice-president said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation only conducted a shortlisting process for crude oil lifting which did not involve financial transactions as alleged stated by Kachikwu.