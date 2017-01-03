Fire guts police special anti-robbery, cult units in Asaba

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

Fire has gutted a building housing the Special Anti-Robbery and Anti-Cult units of the Delta State Police Command located on the Asaba-Agbor highway, close to Issele-Azagba in the state capital, Asaba.

The fire incident, it was gathered came from a nearby bush burnt four cars, two tricycles and some motorcycles parked in the police station s exhibits yesterday.

The cause and source of the fire that occurred during evening period of the day was unknown as at the time of filing this report, but it was learnt that fire from a nearby bush was responsible.

The situation caused panic and traffic jam on the ever busy Asaba/Agbor road before the fire was put off with the efforts of the Delta State Fire service.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the fire incident in the police station, adding that four cars, tricycles and motorcycles, including bitumen were burnt.

He used the opportunity to advise members of the public to be careful with fire in the dry season to avoid fire incident.