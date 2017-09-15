Fire razes TCN transmission substation in Jos

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Fire incident has razed down a 1x150MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer in Jos Transmission Substation.

According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the fire which started at about 4:45 on Tuesday, 12th September 2017, completely destroyed the power transformer.

It however, informed that the fire was eventually put off at about 10pm.

It further explained that the fire incident started on the secondary side of the transformer’s blue phase bushing, when a conductor snapped and caused oil to gush out of the bushing.

TCN, said it regrets the inconveniences caused electricity customers especially those in Jos and environs.