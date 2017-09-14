Fire razes TCN transmission substation in Jos

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Fire incident has razed down a 1x150MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer in Jos Transmission Substation.

According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) the fire which started at about 4:45 on Tuesday, 12th September 2017, completely destroyed the power transformer.

It however, informed that the fire was eventually put out at about 10pm.

It further explained that the fire incident started on the secondary side of the transformer’s blue phase bushing, when a conductor snapped and caused oil to gush out of the bushing.

It said: “This oil caused the fire to intensify engulfing the power transformer. TCN engineers in conjunction with the state fire service worked very hard to put out the fire, which unfortunately burnt down the power transformer.”

It further noted that during the incident, TCN engineers were able to successfully isolate the burning 150MVA, 330/132/33kV power transformer from other energized parts of the substation to prevent further escalation.

“As a result of the quick intervention, the second 1x150MVA, 330/132kV power transformer in the same transmission substation was saved.

“As at 11pm the same day, TCN engineers successfully restored the 330kV Gombe transmission line and the second 150MVA, 330/132/33kV power transformer supplying Distribution load centers in Jos simultaneously.”

It assured that to ensure there was no impact on the power supply to Jos, it had successfully diverted the 30MW normally supplied from Jos substation, Gombe substation now supplies 30MW to Bauchi.

“The incidence did not cause disruption of power supply to Jos and Environs,

“Management is intensifying effort to replace the burnt transformer. Equally investigation is being carried out to determine the immediate and remote cause of the incidence in order to forestall future occurrence.

“TCN regrets inconveniences caused electricity customers especially those in Jos and environs.”