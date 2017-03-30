First Bank staff confirms Dokpesi got N2.2bn from Dasuki

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

A staff of First bank plc, Mrs. Zainab Ibrahim Kokobili, yesterday told Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Chief Raymond Dokpesi, through his company, DAAR Investment Holding Ltd was paid the sum of N2.2billion by the office of former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Mohamed Dasuki.

Dokpesi was re-arraigned before Justice Tsoho on February 17, 2016 over allegations of money laundering and breach of public trust.

He was initially arraigned on December 9, 2015 before Justice Gabriel Kolawole on a 6-count charge bordering on money laundering, breach of public trust and procurement fraud.

At a resumed trial, Mrs.Kokobili, a 3rd prosecution witness said the N2.2billion was paid into the account of Daar Investment Holding Company from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in four trenches in 2015.

Kokobili said that she was invited to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission where she wrote a statement and submitted Daar Investment holding company account opening documents.

Her testimony confirmed the position of a former Director, Administration and Finance, ONSA, Shuaibu Salisu Abdulmalik, who had on December 3, 2016 told the court how Dokpesi and his company, DAAR Investment Company Ltd got a whooping N2.2billion from the ONSA without executing any contract.

Testifying for the prosecution, Kokobili informed the court that she was the manager of Daar Investment Holding Company’s account at First bank of Nigeria.

She said Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his son Raymond Paul Dokpesi are signatories to the Daar’s account and that any of them could authorize payment from the said account.

Mrs.Kokobili disclosed that Daar’s account with First bank was having N113,885.28 as credit before the payments from ONSA started coming.

On January 2, 2015, she said the account was credited with the sum of N500m transfer from the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and another sum of N500m in February 4, 2015 from ONSA.

On February 9, 2015, the sum of N620m according to the witness was credited into the Daar Investment account from the same ONSA.

The last trench of N500m was paid on March 19, 2015 into the Daar account from same office of the National Security Adviser.

While being examined, she stated that the instruction on disbursement and payments from the account in respect of the N2.2b was signed by Dokpesi.

The document and account statement were tendered and admitted as exhibits in court.

Under cross examination by defense Lawyer, Mr. Kanu Agabi (SAN) the witness said that Daar Investment Holdings Company opened the account long before the ONSA payments.

Continuation of trial has been fixed for May 24 and 25.