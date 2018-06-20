First bank to provide free vision screening, glasses to10,000 Nigerians

Share This





















First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) on Tuesday, said it would provide 10,000 visually-impaired Nigerians with free vision screening and discounted eyeglasses in the next two years.

The bank’s Executive Director, Public Sector, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, said this at the inauguration of its partnership with Vision Spring Foundation in Abuja.

Ibrahim said the screening and provision of glasses were part of the activities of the bank’s 2018 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week.

He named some other activities that would be carried out by the bank during the period as donation and visitation to orphanages/IDP camps and counselling of secondary school students on financial literacy/career choices.

He said the programme would also commemorate the international widow’s day in collaboration with international women society and carry out “staff promoting act of random kindness (SPARK) initiative`’.

Ibrahim said the bank would begin the pilot phase of the vision programme with 2, 000 people, comprising low income earners and students and would scale up the number subsequently.

According to Ibrahim, partnership with Vision Spring will enhance the bank’s goals as a responsible corporate citizen focusing on promoting quality education, good health and welfare for its stakeholders.

He said that the partnership would also help in driving sustainable development in the country and ensure that beneficiaries were financially independent.

In his remark, Dr Friday Oke, Technical Adviser, Vision Spring, called on corporate bodies to sponsor vision screening for low income population and bottom-of-the-pyramid consumers.

Oke emphasised the need for Nigerians to be educated on the importance of regular eye examination to avoid blindness.

He said: “People cannot realise their potential without clear vision; proper vision is essential for full participation. Therefore, it is advised you check your eyes at least once a year.

“We want to start outreaches where people benefit from screening to avoid conditions that could lead to blindness.

“Our focus is the bottom-of-the-pyramid individuals, those who cannot afford to pay the price for proper check and glasses.’’ (NAN)